Justice Department to tighten rules on seizing Congress data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department will tighten its rules around obtaining records from members of Congress. The news comes amid revelations the department under former President Donald Trump had secretly seized records from Democrats and members of the media and amid the news that the Justice Department’s top national security official is resigning. John Demers will leave his position by the end of next week. That’s according to a Justice Department official who spoke Monday to The Associated Press. The resignation comes amid questions about what Demers knew about the Justice Department’s efforts to confiscate phone data from House Democrats and reporters as part of the aggressive investigations into leaks.