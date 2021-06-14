Liz Weston: Should you save less for retirement?

Sometimes wanting to escape a demanding job motivates people to go to extremes, but there is such a thing as saving too much for retirement. Your account balances may go up impressively, but less quantifiable things can suffer, such as finding joy and meaning in daily life. You don’t want to choose misery now, betting on a comfortable future that may never arrive. One solution is to save enough to allow for a second career phase, one where finding fulfillment matters more than your compensation level. Another is to start working on your bucket list right away to avoid regrets later.