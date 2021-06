VIOLA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Viola gopher count is an annual event going back more than a century.

The event, which takes place annually the third Tuesday in June, started in 1874. Viola pays trappers for catching gophers and turning in their feet.

We're taking a look back at a story at least 20 years old, feature Lyle Splitstoesser, also known as "King of the Gopher-Trappers," ahead of this year's gopher count.