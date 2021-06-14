Man pleads guilty in charge linked to 2019 immigration raids

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A man who worked as an employee services contractor at a Mississippi poultry processing plant has pleaded guilty to a federal charge. It is connected to one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade. Court records show 58-year-old Salvador Delgado-Nieves of Pelahatchie pleaded guilty Monday to harboring a person who was in the U.S. illegally. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 15. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. In August 2019, authorities arrested 680 mostly Latino workers at multiple poultry processing plants in central Mississippi.