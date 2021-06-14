Minnesota reports 118 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that another 118 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 603,876 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 42,818 health care workers, MDH reported. Health officials said 43,787 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The department also reported 11,697 more COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 10,138,853.

State health officials said 594,956 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

Five more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Monday's update. MDH said a total of 7,517 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,457 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Saturday, 2,998,200 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 2,755,522 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 53.9% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 49.5% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

MDH said a total of 32,420 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,573 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

