Police respond to barricaded, armed suspect in Cannon Falls

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police are responding to an incident in Cannon Falls where an armed suspect has barricaded himself in his residence.

According to a news release from Cannon Falls Police Department, an officer responded to a report of second-degree assault just after 5 a.m. on Monday.

The officer approached the suspect, and the suspect ran away. Police said the suspect entered a multi-family building and went into his residence.

The officer spoke to the suspect on the phone, but the suspect wouldn't come out and eventually stopped answering.

When the suspect refused to communicate, additional agencies were called in. Police said more Cannon Falls officers were called in, along with the Goodhue County Emergency Response Team and negotiators.

"Efforts are currently underway to make contact with the suspect to bring a peaceful and safe conclusion to the incident," police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are released.