Rochester Community Engagement Response Team patrols downtown to help prevent violence

Bud Whitehorn, CarolAnne Maria, Charles Jackson, Shaketa Clark, and Andre Crockett

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A group of volunteers is making a pledge to help keep Rochester safe, especially at night in downtown.

The Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) can be seen in red shirts patrolling the neighborhood. The discussion to form the group began in 2019. It's an extension of the city's Community Liaison position.

The Community Liaison, Bud Whitehorn, helps bridge the gap between the police and inner-city residents. But, his position needed a team to help support another part of the mission, which is safety.

"We are here to engage with our community. We're standing up against violence, gun violence. We're standing up for things that have historically oppressed us," Whitehorn said.

The group remembers the tragic death of Todd Banks Jr., a Rochester man who was shot in killed in early June, after a fight downtown.

CERT believes building relationships can help prevent further violence.

"To show that love and care to let them know that we're not judging you but we here for you. So that they can be able to get home safe at night," said Charles Jackson.

"It's a group of us that come from the streets, know the streets, well respected. We have the ability to be able to do it. We have the ability to de-escalate the situation," said Andre Crockett.

De-escalation is one key component that makes the group's effort go a long way.

"To be able to get in and say, 'this is going to go somewhere. I am going to stop it right now before it can get anywhere.' Hey, lets go over here.' I've seen rap battles, I've seen foot races. I've seen pushups, I've seen hugs, high fives," said CarolAnne Marie.

She said its all about making sure people know they are supported.

"Being a person to be able to say, 'hey you know what, your whole body is showing. Let me help you change your pants. You've had an accident. Let me change your shirt. Oh, you need something to eat. Just Hearing all basic those human needs, humanizing. [Or saying] 'Let me call you cab.'"

Rochester Police Department expressed its support for CERT in a statement to KTTC.

"Community policing strategies can have a significant impact not only on crime and disorder, but also quality of life. That’s why Rochester Police Department is embracing the opportunity to work with the Community Engagement Response Team."

"It's very important that we build up a level of relationship with police officers. We want our people to be able to feel like they're free to be themselves even in the presence of police officers. We don't want to antagonize police officers we don't want the people in the streets to be antagonized. We just want to make it a safe environment for us all. " said Shaketa Clark.

Anyone who is interested in joining or supporting CERT can contact the Barbershop & Social Services.