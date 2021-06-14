Ukraine leader fears US-Russia summit won’t produce results

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says he’s concerned that this week’s US-Russia summit will not produce concrete results and would leave his country in an uncertain position. In an interview Monday with The Associated Press and other foreign news agencies, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was disappointed that he was not able to have a meeting with President Joe Biden before Biden’s Wednesday summit in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He says that “would only have been a plus in the negotiating position of the U.S. President.” Ukraine is eager for strong support from the West as it faces Russia-backed separatist rebels who have taken control of a large section of the country’s east.