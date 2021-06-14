US bans dogs brought in from 100 countries with rabies risk

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. plans a one-year ban on dogs brought in from more than 100 countries where rabies is still a problem. Dogs coming in from those countries already required proof of rabies vaccination. But health officials say there has been a spike in the number of puppies denied entry because they weren’t old enough to be fully vaccinated. The ban announced Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention goes into effect July 14. It applies to dogs coming into or returning to the county, including pets or those brought in for sale or adoption.