Skip to Content

10 California residents get $1.5M richer via vaccine jackpot

New
4:00 pm National news from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has doled out $1.5 million each to 10 vaccinated winners at Universal Studios to mark the end of the state’s coronavirus restrictions. The $15 million awarded Tuesday was the final part of Newsom’s $116.5 million so-called “Vax for the Win” program. The effort encourages residents to get vaccinated and speed up California’s recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed 3.8 million globally and 600,000 nationwide. Tuesday was hailed as California’s reopening and meant the end of many coronavirus-related restrictions, including masks, social distancing and capacity limits in most settings. More than 3.6 million people tested positive for the virus in California and over 62,000 died.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content