“I wanted to leave the district better than when I came,” said Michael Muñoz at last RPS meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, Rochester Public Schools (RPS) Superintendent Michael Muñoz said 'thank you' and 'goodbye' during the last school board meeting of his tenure.

"When I started in 2011. I wanted to leave the district better than when I came. I believe I've done that," Muñoz said.

Since Muñoz began, he's helped increase graduation rates, improved school facilities and accessibility for students, and put an emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz

However, plagiarism allegations forced Muñoz to resign.

"Like most of us, I was not perfect. What I hope is people will look at my entire 10 years here. My work in full and say, 'the good outsets the bad,' and that I made a difference in the lives of students and the community," Muñoz said.

Before Tuesday's meeting officially began, RPS staff, which included teachers and principals, lined up and thanked Muñoz one by one.

"Every person knows who you are and that you truly care about them," said Mark Kuisle, Century High School Activities Director.

Muñoz sat teary-eyed while intently listening to what each person had to say.

“You always cared about the person that was in front of you,” said said Julie Lingen, Gage Elementary School Teacher.

KTTC also heard from two staff members after their turns talking at the meeting about the impact Muñoz made.

"We are thankful for his guidance. For his leadership. For always showing up to provide the support that our families, that our staff needed to energize, motivate, and empower," said Konu Grimsrud, RPS Special Education of Early Childhood assistant director.

"The kids just had a blast having him in the classroom. They felt really connected to him immediately. And I just thought that it was really neat that he started that positive relationship with our kids," said Amy Adams, Longfellow Elementary School Principal.

The board's gift to Muñoz

RPS board also thanked him and gifted Muñoz with stained glass artwork.

The new interim Superintendent, Dr. Kent Pekel, starts July 1.