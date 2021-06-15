Israel braces for unrest from right-wing Jerusalem march

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis prepared for possible unrest ahead of a planned march by Jewish ultranationalists through east Jerusalem that poses a test for the fragile new government and the tenuous truce with Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. The rowdy march usually winds through the Old City’s Damascus Gate and into the heart of the Muslim Quarter. Palestinians consider it a provocation. Hamas has called on Palestinians to “resist” the parade. A version of the march was held at the height of last month’s unrest in the city and helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war. Though there are concerns Tuesday’s march will raise tensions, canceling it would have opened newly minted Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other right-wing members of the coalition to intense criticism.