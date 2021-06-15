Jurors deliberate over whether professor hid ties to China

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors are weighing the fate a University of Tennessee professor charged with hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving research grants from the federal government. Anming Hu was charged in February 2020 with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that testimony in the trial wrapped up Monday and lawyers gave their closing statements. Jurors haven’t yet reached a verdict and are supposed to return Wednesday to deliberate further. Hu’s defense lawyer says his client never tried to hide his affiliation with the Beijing University of Technology and was told the restriction didn’t apply to him.