Backing up the talk: Outspoken King triumphs at swim trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Lilly King always seems to back up her big talk. The outspoken King is headed back to the Olympics after a victory in the 100-meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. She says her race was what she expected. In fact, the entire night went largely as expected. Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy and former world record-holder Regan Smith claimed the 100 backstroke events. National team newcomer Kieran Smith added a second race to his Tokyo program with a victory in the 200 freestyle. Katie Ledecky also cruised as the top qualifier in a pair of events.