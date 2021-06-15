Leaders of Turkey, Azerbaijan hold talks in recaptured city

MOSCOW (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is paying a two-day visit to Azerbaijan and, alongside his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, has traveled to the city of Shusha that Azerbaijan recaptured from Armenian forces in last autumn’s war. Shusha, a center of Azeri culture for centuries, came under Armenian control in 1992 in fighting over the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh territory. In Shusha, Erdogan and Aliyev held talks Tuesday and signed a declaration “on allied relations” between the two countries aimed at deepening ties in several areas of cooperation, including security. Turkey actively supported Azerbaijan in last year’s war with Armenian forces. After six weeks, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenian-held surrounding territories.