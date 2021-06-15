New book by Rochester native tells stories of Med City, Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Understanding the history of the Med City, that's the goal of a new book written by Rochester native and retired Mayo Clinic Dr. Paul Scanlon.

Scanlon worked in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine department and is a long time Rochester resident with a lifelong passion for writing.

During his 35 years at Mayo Clinic, Scanlon received and answered a lot of questions from patients and coworkers about various parts of the Med City.

"Over the years, I've fielded a lot of questions about Rochester and about the Mayo Clinic: 'why is this, why is that, what happened back in the 1950s, 60s or 70s," Scanlon said.

Having been interested in the history of Rochester and the Mayo clinic for quite some time, Scanlon wanted to help answer questions residents have about the city and health care facility.

"'Where did the name Zumbro come from? Why does Rochester have such a common name? Where did the geese come from? Where did the falcons come from?' All these stories people ask all the time," Scanlon said.

Scanlon used various books and postcards of Rochester and Olmsted County for historical reference. He also used the Mayo Clinic and Olmsted County History Center archives.

"The extinction of the passenger pidgin or the extinction of the dinosaurs. Did that have anything to do with Rochester? The answer is definitely yes," Scanlon said.

The book was written as several short stories to make the history more digestible and appealing to a larger number of readers.

"A lot of times people think there's no history, that Rochester is not that old, there's no stories behind it," Scanlon said. "But as you can tell, there are a lot of good stories that people ought to know. So, I'd like to have people up their game and have a better knowledge of the history behind Rochester."

Scanlon says his grandfather was a big reason for wanting to write these stories down.

"Over the years, as I've answered these questions over and over again, it occurred to me that it might be worthwhile to write some of them down," Scanlon said.

The book "Rochester Stories: A Med City History" is available for purchase at Barnes and Noble, Canadian Honker, the Rochester Art Center, the Olmsted County History Center, the Mayo Gift Stores, and on Amazon.