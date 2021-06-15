Rochester Police respond to shooting at Gates of Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Police Department (RPD) officers responded to the scene of a shooting in northwest Rochester Monday night.

Police were called just before 10:00 p.m. to the Gates of Rochester apartment complex.

According to RPD, the lone victim had non-life threatening injuries.

It's not clear if a suspect is in custody at this time. What lead to the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC on air and online for the latest.