Myanmar prosecutors present sedition charge against Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in the trial of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi have presented arguments that she incited public disorder and flouted coronavirus restrictions, part of a package of charges the ruling military junta is seen as using to discredit her and consolidate its control. Suu Kyi and other members of her government and party were arrested by the military after its Feb. 1 coup, and criminal charges were brought against some of the top figures on a litany of charges that their supporters and independent observers say are bogus. A conviction on virtually any charge could result in Suu Kyi’s being banned from running in any future election, which many believe is the military’s goal.