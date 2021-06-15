Trevor Plouffe wins Joe Mauer’s charity home run derby

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) — Joe Mauer and his wife Maddie are making a big difference in the Twin Cities. Since the three-time batting champ retired, he has focused on giving back to the community he grew up in.

Tuesday, the Mauers along with the help of many others, were able to raise $347,838 for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. They did this by putting on a charity home run derby featuring the likes of Jim Thome, Nick Punto, Trevor Plouffe, Brian Dozier, Zach Parise, Chad Greenway and many others.

Even with the team playing on the road half a country away in Seattle, more than 3,000 fans showed up to support the hospital, see their favorite Twins players from the past two decades and maybe catch a homerun.

Trevor Plouffe would be the victor, beating Joe Mauer in the finals.

“I let him win because it’s his birthday okay?” Mauer joked. “Just kidding, happy birthday bud,” he said.

He defeated Joe Mauer in the final round. #charity pic.twitter.com/CrTZOxqYLG — Kamie Roesler (@KamieRoeslerTC) June 15, 2021

It was Plouffe’s 35th birthday.

When asked about his win, Plouffe said it wasn’t about him. It was about the kids who need care in the hospital. He also expressed his support for the Mauers and what they are doing for Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.

“Anytime he asks me to come do something, I’m going to come do it,” Plouffe said.