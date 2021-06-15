Vikes further bolster front by signing DT Sheldon Richardson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. The deal was done before minicamp began and brings back an proven interior pass rusher in the latest part of their offseason makeover. Defensive end Danielle Hunter also made his first appearance on the practice field. He skipped the previous spring sessions. Hunter agreed to rework the terms of the contract he signed three years ago. He didn’t play last season due to a neck injury. Richardson played for the Vikings in 2018, producing 4 1/2 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. He played the last two seasons for the Cleveland Browns.