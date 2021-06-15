White House to assess infrastructure talks after next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House plans to give the bipartisan infrastructure negotiations another week to 10 days before assessing next steps. House Democrats were told about the administration’s latest thinking during a closed session Tuesday. White House counselor Steve Ricchetti relayed the timeline to lawmakers as talks have been underway with a group of 10 senators. They are devising a nearly $1 trillion proposal. Ricchetti told them after next week, “we’ll see where we’re going to go,” according to a partial transcript. Without a deal, Democrats are preparing a go-it-alone approach to pass President Joe Biden’s sweeping jobs and families investment plans.