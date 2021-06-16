Stocks, bond yields in holding pattern ahead of Fed decision

Stocks, bond yields in holding pattern ahead of Fed decisionNew
Stocks were moving between small gains and losses Wednesday as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve on issues related to economy and inflation. The S&P 500 index was down less than 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3%. The Federal Reserve will end a two-day policy meeting later in the day. While investors do not expect the nation’s central bank to increase interest rates from their near-zero levels, most are looking for some sort of guidance from the Fed on inflation.