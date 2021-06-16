Biden, Putin discuss ambassadors, nuclear weapons and more

Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin of Russia spent more than three hours discussing issues Wednesday at their summit in Geneva. Biden says they ticked through their respective lists so quickly and in such “excruciating detail” that they looked at each other and thought, “OK, what next?” In one area of agreement, Biden and Putin decided to return their respective ambassadors to Washington and Moscow in a bid to improve badly deteriorated diplomatic relations between their countries. Biden and Putin also instructed their diplomats to begin laying the groundwork for a new phase of arms control.