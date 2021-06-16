China says nuclear fuel rods damaged, no radiation leak

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says a nuclear power plant near Hong Kong had five broken fuel rods in a reactor but no radioactivity leaked. The statement was the first official confirmation of the incident that prompted concern over the facility’s safety. The environment ministry said radiation rose inside the No. 1 reactor at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant but was contained. The Hong Kong government said earlier it was watching the facility after its French co-owner reported increased “noble gases” in the reactor. Experts said that suggested fuel rods broke and leaked gas produced during nuclear fission. China is one of the world’s biggest operators of nuclear power plants.