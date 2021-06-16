Japan looks to ease virus emergency ahead of Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is expected to ease a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and most other areas this weekend, with new daily cases falling just as the country begins making final preparations for the Olympics starting in just over a month.

Japan since late March has struggled to slow a wave of infections propelled by more contagious variants, with daily cases soaring above 7,000 and serious patients overwhelming hospitals in Tokyo, Osaka and other metro areas.

New cases have since declined, setting the stage for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s expected decision later this week to downgrade the emergency to a less-stringent status.