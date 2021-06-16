Macao closing office in Taipei amid rising Chinese pressure

MACAO, China (AP) — The tiny Chinese autonomous region of Macao has joined its larger neighbor Hong Kong in closing its representative office in Taiwan as China seeks to intensify the diplomatic isolation of the self-governing island democracy. Macao gave no reason for the closure, which takes effect from Saturday. As with Hong Kong, Macao is setting up a telephone hotline to provide service for any of its residents in Taiwan. The closure comes a month after Hong Kong, another semi-autonomous Chinese territory, shut its office in Taipei, accusing Taiwan’s government of having “grossly interfered” in Hong Kong’s internal affairs.