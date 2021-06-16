Malaysia court rules against coroner verdict in teen’s death

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian High Court says a coroner erred in ruling that the death of a French-Irish teenager whose body was found near a jungle resort was likely due to a misadventure that didn’t involve other people. The High Court agreed with Nora Anne Quoirin’s parents that it would not have been probable for the 15-year-old to venture out on her own, navigate the steep terrain and evade detection for days due to her mental and physical disabilities. It said the coroner’s verdict of misadventure should be replaced with a finding of death without stating the cause. The ruling was a legal victory for Quoirin’s parents, who believe she was likely kidnapped.