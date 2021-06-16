Mariners host the Twins following Flexen’s strong outing

Minnesota Twins (26-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-35, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (0-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-5, 4.91 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +108, Twins -125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Chris Flexen. Flexen went eight innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with eight strikeouts against Minnesota.

The Mariners are 19-14 in home games in 2020. The Seattle offense has compiled a .213 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .282.

The Twins are 12-20 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .428, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .545 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Mariners won the last meeting 10-0. Chris Flexen recorded his sixth victory and Shed Long went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for Seattle. J.A. Happ took his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager ranks second on the Mariners with 13 home runs and is slugging .427.

Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 13 home runs and is batting .178.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.71 ERA

Twins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip).

Twins: Caleb Thielbar: (groin), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (sports hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Mitch Garver: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.