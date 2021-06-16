Mariners pounce on Twins early, cruise to 10-0 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford homered on J.A. Happ’s first pitch, Shed Long Jr. hit a three-run triple an inning later and the Seattle Mariners thumped the Minnesota Twins 10-0. Seattle starter Chris Flexen tossed eight sharp innings while striking out a career-high eight, and was backed by an early offensive outburst that plated five runs in the first two innings. Crawford became the first Mariners player to homer on the opening pitch since Dustin Ackley in 2012 when he drove Happ’s fastball out to right field for his fourth of the season.