Minnesota reports less than 100 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Wednesday that another 91 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

This is the second day in a row the state has reported fewer than 100 cases. Tuesday's update was the first time the state had reported less than 100 new cases since April of 2020.

A total of 604,052 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 42,833 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 43,816 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials also reported 9,005 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in Minnesota to about 10,155,516.

The department said 595,378 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

According to Wednesday's update, five more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 7,523 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,459 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, 3,005,706 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 2,774,889 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 54% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 49.9% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

MDH said a total of 32,455 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,583 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

