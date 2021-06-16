Moorhead man charged in connection with boy’s shooting death

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A Moorhead man was arrested and charged with a firearms violation in connection with the March death of a 6-year-old boy who was unintentionally shot with a handgun. Thirty-three-year-old Phillip Jones Jr. Authorities say he has several prior felony convictions in Hennepin County, including attempted drive-by shooting. Court documents show that the victim was at an apartment with three other children and no adults when they discovered the loaded gun in a box on top of the kitchen cabinets. The gun went off while the children were playing with it. Authorities say DNA collected from the gun matched the DNA profile of Jones.