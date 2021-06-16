Skip to Content

Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death

New
7:24 pm Minnesota NewsTop Stories
Derek Chauvin's booking photo released one day after his murder conviction in George Floyd case, Photo Date: 4/21/21

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors say the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s death should not be granted a new trial.

In a court filing Wednesday, prosecutors said Derek Chauvin was unanimously convicted of three counts based on evidence that shows his guilt.

They say defense requests to give him a new trial because of issues such as pretrial publicity or alleged prosecutorial misconduct are without merit.

Also, prosecutors say the defense request to question jurors over alleged misconduct is a desperate attempt to undo the verdict.

The judge hasn’t said when he will rule. Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced June 25.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content