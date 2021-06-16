Rochester churches discuss reopening plans

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Churches throughout Rochester have established their own timetables for a return to in-person gatherings as pandemic restrictions lift. Some have been strictly online throughout the pandemic, while others have held smaller services with mitigation protocols in place.

"There's kind of an undercurrent of hopefulness, and kind of an excitement about what we can now get back to the business of church work," said Matt Maus, St. Pius X director of liturgy and mass.

"We try to accommodate people. We know everyone has different views on staying safe during these times, and so we try to make it easy for them to feel comfortable coming to church," said Steve Whicker, Eagle Brook Church Campus Pastor.

Last Sunday was the first time in 15 months there was an in-person service at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Rochester.

"We didn't want to put people in danger. We have a lot of older people who come to worship here regularly, so we had a lot of people that had a lot of extenuating circumstances. Various, ongoing illnesses and conditions that made that difficult. So we just decided not to risk it," said TJ Parlette, First Presbyterian's senior pastor.

The church leaders said their respective communities are coming out of the pandemic stronger.

"We were very lucky in our congregation. Our stewardship remains strong. And people still gave and we didn't have to lay anybody off," said Parlette.

"When COVID hit, all of our people that attended in person simply shifted to watching online. And actually, a lot of new people started joining us online during COVID," said Whicker. "We're seeing new people show up that have never been to one of our locations, they're coming for the first time because they started attending online."

They're also welcoming the return to more normal services.

"It's exciting for us to have our whole community come back. And to welcome them back with open arms and a place for them to come and experience and get to know their God," said Maus.

"People will want to be together in a physical way rather than just zoom," said Parlette.