RPD partners with oil change businesses for catalytic converter theft prevention effort

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Wednesday, The Rochester Police Department's (RPD) Community Action Team (CAT) and three local oil change businesses painted catalytic converters for free.

"I think I broke a record it seemed to me that it was just minutes," said Gabriel Sciallis, a Rochester resident.

The Jiffy Lube on Commercial Drive, Valvoline Instant Oil Change on 55th Street and the Quick Lane on 2nd Street were the participating locations.

They painted the catalytic converters orange using a stencil that displayed "RPD."

All drivers had to do to get their part painted was wait in their car and fill out a form.

“We’ll be gathering some general basic information of your license plate. That type of thing. So if your catalytic converter ends up getting stolen it will be on record that it was painted. So we will be able to document that and potential maybe it could help in a recovery of a theft or identifying a suspect," said Officer James Marsolek.

RPD said during the winter it received dozens of reports of stolen catalytic converters each month. RPD received eight reports last month compared to zero reports in May of last year.

Catalytic converters are required on automobiles to help prevent harsh toxins from polluting the air.

Thieves can get hundreds of dollars for the part because it contains the precious metals platinum, rhodium and palladium.

However, it costs drivers thousands of dollars to replace a missing converter.

"I want this to be a diversion. So I want to divert anything. I'm 'pro' everything opposed to 'post.' I don't want to have to pay for nothing else to get fixed on this car," Dena Hankerson, a Rochester resident.

RPD said in total, 161 drivers came out to get their catalytic converter painted Wednesday.

"I think it's fantastic. It shows that they care about us," said Connie Mullins, a Rochester resident.

"For the police to step up and the different businesses to step up, it's something good for the community," said Hankerson.

Last month, Tilson's Auto Repair began painting catalytic converters. The family-owned business welcomes drivers to leave their cars with Tilson's for the day to paint the converters.

To help better track a converter if it's taken, Tilson's uses a different color each month for the converter painting. The color for June is yellow.

RELATED STORIES: Rochester repair shop offering free catalytic converter painting to help avoid thefts