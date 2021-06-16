Scattered strong storms Thursday; Cooler weather next week

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday afternoon and evening. Strong storms will be "possible" in all areas of orange late Thursday. For our area, storm development looks to be more favorable south and southeast of I-90.

The timing of thunderstorm development is a little uncertain at this time. For most of SE Minnesota, storms will stay isolated to scattered during the late afternoon and evening. Some of those isolated cells could be on the stronger side with strong wind gusts and large hail. Storm development is not looking widespread at this time for areas along and to the north of I-90 (Rochester).



The better chance of widespread storm development appears to be south of I-90 after 7 p.m as the cold front finally moves through. Some of these isolated storms could be heavy rain producers which is great news since we need the rainfall.

Temperatures will stay above average on Friday with highs in the middle 80s with sunny skies. Temperatures will take a dip this weekend with highs in the lower 80s with chances of showers and storms on Sunday. Storms look to be isolated through the daytime hours on Sunday.

Big changes come into the forecast early next week. Highs will drop into the middle and even lower 70s on Monday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nick