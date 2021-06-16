The Latest: Putin hopes for ‘productive’ meeting with Biden

GENEVA (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked President Joe Biden and expressed wishes for a "productive" meeting as the two kicked off their meeting in Geneva.

Putin told Biden upon first meeting him on Wednesday that he was thankful for the gathering as he knew the U.S. president "had a long trip and lots of work."

But the Russian president emphasized that there are "lots of questions accumulated in Russia-U.S. relations that require discussion on the highest level."

The two are expected to address everything from cybercrime to Russia's alleged interference in U.S. elections during their meeting.

Biden, who has spoken to Putin over the phone, told the Russian leader that "it is always better to meet face to face."