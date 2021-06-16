Two men convicted of helping create ransomware attacks

Two men from Estonia have been convicted of federal cybercrime charges involving ransomware and other attacks on computer systems around the globe. Oleg Koshkin was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury in Hartford of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse as well as aiding and abetting computer fraud and abuse. His co-defendant, Pavel Tsurkan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiding and abetting the unauthorized access to a protected computer. Prosecutors said the men operated an online encryption service known as Crypt4U, which helped conceal malware from antivirus software. Koshkin faces up to 15 years in prison and Tsurkan faces nine years when they are sentenced in September.