UPDATE: Missing Iowa teen found

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- JUST IN: The Mason City Police Department said the family located Dakota Finley shortly after 4:15 P.M. Wednesday.

The teen had been missing since Tuesday night.

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- The Mason City Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to a news release from police on Wednesday, Dakota Finley was

last seen at his home near 8th and South Georgia around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said Dakota has Asperger syndrome and prefers to be on his own, so he might be seeking refuge in secluded areas.

The teen is described as 5'2, and he weighs about 80 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair which may be in a ponytail.

Police said he is likely wearing a black shirt that has a wrestler image on it, black shorts and black flip flops.

Dakota is believed to be carrying a backpack that has food in it. Police said Dakota's absence is not his usual behavior, and it is cause for concern.

Anyone with information on Dakota's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department immediately.