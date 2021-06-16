Warm and pleasant today; strong storms possible Thursday

Warm sunshine today

Warm air is flowing into the region today on the backside of the large area of high pressure to our northeast that has been responsible for keeping our weather tranquil and pleasant for the past several days. We'll have mostly sunny skies throughout our Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-80s which is about five degrees warmer than we were on Tuesday. A southerly breeze occasionally reaching 15 miles per hour in the midday and afternoon will help the warming cause.