Winona Health launches in-home vaccinations

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- For people who can't leave their home, getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a challenge.

Winona Health is breaking down that barrier by bringing the vaccine directly to them.

For those ages 65 and older, the hospital is offering free in-home COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the Winona Health service area.

The hospital made the announcement through a news release on Monday afternoon.

To be eligible, you need to be covered by Medicare.

If you're interested, call 507-457-7648.