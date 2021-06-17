1 of 2 ex-St. Louis officers convicted in civil rights case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A jury has convicted one former St. Louis police officer of a civil rights violation for beating a Black undercover officer during protests in 2017. But the jury said Thursday that it could not reach a verdict against another officer in the same case. Dustin Boone was convicted of deprivation of rights under the law, which is a felony civil rights charge. Prosecutors say he helped others beat Detective Luther Hall during protests in September 2017. Jurors say they couldn’t reach a verdict on a destruction of evidence charge against former Officer Christopher Myers, who was accused of destroying Hall’s cellphone to impede the investigation.