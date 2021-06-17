Austin nature center warns visitors after deer attacks runner

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Austin Police Department and staff from a local nature center are working to locate and put down an aggressive and potentially sick deer.

According to a news release from the the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center on Thursday, visitors are advised to be on the lookout after a male white-tailed deer attacked a runner. The nature center said the runner was rammed and pinned under the deer, and eventually fought the deer off.

The runner sustained minor bruising in the incident.

The nature center said so far, the deer has not been caught by police and staff, and it's unknown if the deer is still on the property.

The center said visitors should not approach wildlife, and visitors should keep their distance from white-tailed deer.

Visitors who encounter a deer behaving aggressively or strangely are asked to contact the nature center at 507-437-7519 or the law enforcement center after 5 p.m. at 507-437-9400.