Does It Work: PawSpa

(KTTC) -- We have another product for pet owners: the Paw Spa.

It's a hose attachment that dispenses water and your pet's shampoo at the same time, which should make it a whole lot easier to give your pet a bath.

We went to Paws and Claws Humane Society to help us test it out. Assisting us were Tessa Stites and Hank.

Stites has been working at Paws and Claws since she was 16 years old, and is the head caretaker of the dogs for the summer. Hank the hound dog has been at the shelter for a few weeks and was excited about his TV debut.

The product comes with a 96-inch hose, 3 adapter attachments, and a wall mount. There are three settings on the handle: WideStream, shampoo, and SmartPause.

Tessa filled the attachment with shampoo, turned on the hose and we were ready for bath time.

First, we got Hank hosed down with the first setting. Then we switched to the shampoo setting.

We didn't get much of a lather going because it was rinsed out right away, but the shampoo was dispensed and Tessa was able to give Hank a good scrub without having to juggle a shampoo bottle.

PawSpa, you pass the Does It Work test.

You can find more information on the product here.