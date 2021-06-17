Eric Shoars is the son of entrepreneurs, so he knows how hard our local business owners are working to keep the lights on. He brings smart, strategic, successful solutions to help businesses increase revenue and market share.

Eric’s evidence-based research means a targeted campaign that is executed in an efficient, effective and affordable manner to put your message in front of the people you’re looking to help with your product or service. Eric grew up 20 miles from Mason City, currently lives in Austin, and has worked in Rochester for 20 years, which means KTTC’s coverage area is Eric’s knowledge area.

Eric is an avid runner who has run 21 half-marathons and two full marathons.