EXPLAINER: The significance of China’s new space station

JIUQUAN, China (AP) — Adding a crew to China’s new orbiting space station is another major advance for the burgeoning space power. The three crew members are due to live there for three months. They’ll make spacewalks, conduct experiments and prepare the main part of the station to be joined to two laboratory modules that will be launched next year. While China concedes it arrived late at the space station game, it says its facility is cutting-edge. The station may be crewed eventually by foreign partners. And the station could also outlast the International Space Station, which is nearing the end of its functional lifespan.