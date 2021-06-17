High court backs Nestle, Cargill in child slave labor suit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with food giants Nestle and Cargill and thrown out a lawsuit that claimed they knowingly bought cocoa beans from farms in Africa that used child slave labor.The justices ruled 8-1 that an appeals court improperly let the lawsuit against the food companies go forward. The companies had been sued by a group of six adult citizens of Mali that claimed they were taken from their country as children and forced to work on cocoa farms in neighboring Ivory Coast.