Skip to Content

High court backs Nestle, Cargill in child slave labor suit

New
5:06 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has sided with food giants Nestle and Cargill and thrown out a lawsuit that claimed they knowingly bought cocoa beans from farms in Africa that used child slave labor.The justices ruled 8-1 that an appeals court improperly let the lawsuit against the food companies go forward. The companies had been sued by a group of six adult citizens of Mali that claimed they were taken from their country as children and forced to work on cocoa farms in neighboring Ivory Coast. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content