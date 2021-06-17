Hot and humid with severe weather possible today

Strong storms possible today

A very warm and humid air mass is building into the region today ahead of a storm system and its cold front, setting the stage for a steamy and potentially stormy Thursday. We'll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid-90s. That steamy air will prime the atmosphere for strong to severe thunderstorms in the mid to late afternoon.

Right now, the main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but a few tornadoes will be possible as well, especially south of Interstate 90 toward the early evening. That portion of the local area is in threat level 3 of 5 in today's Storm Prediction Center outlook. Rochester and points west and north are in level 2 for severe threat this afternoon and evening. The timing of thunderstorm activity overall looks to be 3:00 PM through midnight.