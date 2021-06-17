Mayo doctor discusses possible vaccine side effect of false positive in breast cancer screenings

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- COVID-19 vaccines are causing swollen lymph nodes to appear on breast cancer screenings as a false positive.

This occurs because the vaccine triggers an immune response in people that can lead to lymph nodes swelling up. Tara Henrichsen, a Mayo Clinic radiologist, says patients have nothing to fear.

"There is a small chance that we might see an elevated lymph node if you've recently had your vaccine, but if it's in the remote past, several months ago, it would have no impact at all on the screening mammography," she said "So, we just want to make sure people aren't missing their screening mammography appointments."

Patients are encouraged to let their doctor know if they have recently been vaccinated.