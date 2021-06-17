Mexican police find corpse, probably Indigenous activist

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora say they have found a badly decayed corpse with clothing that matches the description of an Indigenous rights leader who disappeared almost three weeks ago. The office said Thursday that DNA tests would be conducted on the body to see if it is that of Tomás Rojo Valencia, a leader of the Yaqui indigenous community. He disappeared May 27 following tensions over Yaqui roadblocks protesting gas ducts, water pipelines and railway lines that have been run across their territory without consulting them or giving them much benefit.