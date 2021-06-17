Minnesota House launches into contentious budget debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota House launched into a long, contentious debate as it held its first floor votes on big budget bills that lawmakers were unable to pass before time ran out on the year's regular session last month.

The House had four bills teed up for final votes Thursday.

But Minority Leader Kurt Daudt and other House Republicans were unhappy with being shut out of the closed-door negotiations that shaped the bills.

They vowed to force a lengthy debate. GOP lawmakers filed about 60 amendments in advance. Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman predicted a "bumpy ride."

